Prof Jai Prakash Pandey is new AKTU VC

Prof Jai Prakash Pandey, vice-chancellor (VC) of Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, Gorakhpur, has been appointed as the new VC of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. He will hold the office for a term of three years from the date of his joining. Prof Jai Prakash Pandey (HT)

“I am likely to join on Tuesday and my priority will be to declare the pending results, as students are awaiting their results for some time. My focus will be to give a digital push to the university and introduce courses on artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology and robotics,” said Prof Pandey.

Earlier, Prof Pandey held the post of controller of examination at AKTU. During that period, he started digital evaluation and an online question paper delivery system. He had ended the carryover examination, which was the students’ biggest worry.

It was under Prof Pandey’s leadership that Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur was awarded an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It had then become the first state university to get this rank. Thereafter, Lucknow University became the first state university to get a top rating of A++ from NAAC last year, followed by Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur.

Prof Pandey said, “I will use all my experience to help AKTU get an A++ rating from the NAAC in days to come. Governor Anandiben Patel is also putting a lot of effort into helping the university to get a better ranking by taking a personal interest in reviewing the NAAC preparations of every university, he said.

AKTU has been going through a rough time since February this year. On February 4, Governor Anandiben Patel removed Prof PK Mishra from the post of VC who later sent his resignation to the governor. Prof Mishra was removed on a complaint of financial and administrative irregularities. Lucknow University VC Prof Alok Kumar Rai was then given an additional charge of AKTU VC.

NEW VC AT BALLIA UNIV

Prof Sanjit Kumar Gupta of the commerce department at Deen Dayal University, Gorakhpur has been appointed as vice chancellor of Jannayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia for a period of three years from the date of joining.