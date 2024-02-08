Magh Mela 2024: Cops gear up for crowd mgmt during Mauni Amavasya snan

In view of Mauni Amavasya snan on Friday, the district police prepared 10 emergency plans for crowd management, traffic movement and security in Magh Mela area. On Wednesday, ADG (zone) Bhanu Bhaskar and police commissioner Ramit Sharma issued necessary instructions. Besides ATS and STF personnel, paramilitary jawans will also be on duty at main entrances in mela area. A quick response team will be on duty at Sangam nose for security (HT photo)

DIG, Magh Mela, Rajeev Narayan Mishra informed police personnel about crowd management and diversion schemes in case of emergency. Police officials said over 5,000 policemen had been deployed for security and smooth movement of traffic and crowd while drones will be used to keep an eye on the situation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Besides ATS and STF personnel, paramilitary jawans will also be on duty at main entrances in mela area. A quick response team will be on duty at Sangam nose for security. The policemen on mela duty from outside districts have been asked to use whistles for managing the crowd and behave with pilgrims politely.

The ADG (zone) also briefed senior police officials of adjoining districts through video conferencing about crowd management and safety of pilgrims on highways. As per the cops, the residents of Prayagraj will reach mela area through Hashimpur flyover to Bakshi Bandh- Nagvasuki temple and will park their vehicles at Baghada STP parking. They will reach bathing ghats through pontoon bridge number five. No heavy vehicles will be allowed there.

Police had prohibited the entry of vehicles in mela area till February 10. Moreover, movement of e-rickshaw has also been prohibited in the areas around Magh Mela. Devotees may park their vehicles at the parking lots made at plot number 17, Galla Mandi Daraganj, helipad parking, Kali Sadak, Old GT Kachhar. Vehicles coming from Mirzapur and Rewa will be parked at Navprayagam parking. Vehicles from Lucknow Pratapgarh will diverted from Balson crossing and parked at Baghada STP.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams have also been deployed in mela area. Two NDRF teams have been deployed at VIP ghat, Sangam ghat, Arail and Ramghat. Women team of NDRF are present at Sangam while a medical team is at VIP ghat. Every team of NDRF comprises divers, paramedical deep diving set, life jackets, lifebuoy and other life saving gadgets along with 12 boats.