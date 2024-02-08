 Magh Mela 2024: Cops gear up for crowd mgmt during Mauni Amavasya snan - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Magh Mela 2024: Cops gear up for crowd mgmt during Mauni Amavasya snan

Magh Mela 2024: Cops gear up for crowd mgmt during Mauni Amavasya snan

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 08, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Police in Prayagraj have prepared 10 emergency plans for crowd management, traffic movement, and security ahead of the Mauni Amavasya snan on Friday. Over 5,000 policemen have been deployed, along with drones and NDRF teams, to ensure the safety of pilgrims attending the Magh Mela. Vehicles have been prohibited in the mela area and parking lots have been designated for devotees.

In view of Mauni Amavasya snan on Friday, the district police prepared 10 emergency plans for crowd management, traffic movement and security in Magh Mela area. On Wednesday, ADG (zone) Bhanu Bhaskar and police commissioner Ramit Sharma issued necessary instructions.

Besides ATS and STF personnel, paramilitary jawans will also be on duty at main entrances in mela area. A quick response team will be on duty at Sangam nose for security (HT photo)
Besides ATS and STF personnel, paramilitary jawans will also be on duty at main entrances in mela area. A quick response team will be on duty at Sangam nose for security (HT photo)

DIG, Magh Mela, Rajeev Narayan Mishra informed police personnel about crowd management and diversion schemes in case of emergency. Police officials said over 5,000 policemen had been deployed for security and smooth movement of traffic and crowd while drones will be used to keep an eye on the situation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Besides ATS and STF personnel, paramilitary jawans will also be on duty at main entrances in mela area. A quick response team will be on duty at Sangam nose for security. The policemen on mela duty from outside districts have been asked to use whistles for managing the crowd and behave with pilgrims politely.

The ADG (zone) also briefed senior police officials of adjoining districts through video conferencing about crowd management and safety of pilgrims on highways. As per the cops, the residents of Prayagraj will reach mela area through Hashimpur flyover to Bakshi Bandh- Nagvasuki temple and will park their vehicles at Baghada STP parking. They will reach bathing ghats through pontoon bridge number five. No heavy vehicles will be allowed there.

Police had prohibited the entry of vehicles in mela area till February 10. Moreover, movement of e-rickshaw has also been prohibited in the areas around Magh Mela. Devotees may park their vehicles at the parking lots made at plot number 17, Galla Mandi Daraganj, helipad parking, Kali Sadak, Old GT Kachhar. Vehicles coming from Mirzapur and Rewa will be parked at Navprayagam parking. Vehicles from Lucknow Pratapgarh will diverted from Balson crossing and parked at Baghada STP.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams have also been deployed in mela area. Two NDRF teams have been deployed at VIP ghat, Sangam ghat, Arail and Ramghat. Women team of NDRF are present at Sangam while a medical team is at VIP ghat. Every team of NDRF comprises divers, paramedical deep diving set, life jackets, lifebuoy and other life saving gadgets along with 12 boats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On