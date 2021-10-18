Magh Mela: Preparations begins in Prayagraj

Preparations have begun for the forthcoming Magh Mela set to kick-start on the banks of Sangam from January 14, 2022. The annual religious fair attracts pilgrims and devotees from across the country.

This time the Magh Mela will be held in six sectors, and the tent city would come up within them, informed district officials.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri recently held a meeting with officials of various departments concerned to discuss the preparations for the annual fair. The proposals, made on the various aspects of the fair, will be now placed before the Prayagraj Mela Authority Board proposed to be held on October 27, and after this, the proposal would be sent to the state government for final approval, officials added.

“At present, we are preparing to organise the annual fair in six sectors. The departments concerned have given their reports, which would now be placed before the Prayagraj Mela Authority,” said DM Khatri.

In the meeting held at Sangam Auditorium on Thursday, the blueprints of the last two Magh Melas were placed in front of the DM and discussed. Changes made in the Magh Melas of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic were also discussed.

Held immediately after 2019 Kumbh, the Magh Mela of 2020 was held in six sectors. In such a scenario, the comparative reports of both were discussed, said an official, who was present in the meeting.

Discussions on holding the fair on the Arail side too were discussed, and the DM has sought an action plan from all departments, including Electricity Department, Health Department, Water Corporation, Ganga Pollution, Roadways, Municipal Corporation, PWD, Irrigation and Flood section, the official added.

In light of the pandemic, officials of the Health department have been specifically asked to prepare an effective action plan. Already tenders for laying the chequered plates in various sectors of the tent city have been invited, and the PWD department has also kick-started the construction of pontoon bridges for the upcoming fair.