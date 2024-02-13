Mahakumbh 2025: Temporary govt circuit house, guest houses in mela area this time

As over 40 crore visitors are expected at Makahumbh-2025, the Yogi government is supporting many new initiatives for the religious fair. This time, in a first of its kind move, a temporary government circuit house and guest houses will also be constructed in the sprawling tent city. The sandy banks of Sangam in Prayagraj hosting Magh Mela these days will also host Mahakumbh-2025. (HT photo)

Mahakumbh mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said the government has approved setting up of a temporary circuit house and guest house in the mela area. “The process of issuing tender for construction has also started,” he added.

As per the plan, a temporary circuit house of 55 suites will be built near Arail for VVIPs and state guests coming from India and abroad. It will be built and operated on the lines of Chandra Shekhar Azad Circuit House here. VIP ghats for bathing will also be built near it. The state government has sanctioned ₹17 crore for it.

Apart from the temporary circuit house, guest houses to accommodate 25,000 guests will also be built in different sectors of the fair area. There will also be special facilities of toilets and urinals here. According to officials, these will be constructed at a cost of approximately ₹32 crore.

A Ganga pandal and convention hall will also be constructed in the fair area. The capacity of the pandal and the convention hall constructed from German hangars will be more than 10,000 each.

Separate funds will be released for the purpose. Barricading and netting will be installed on bathing ghats and major roads. For this, the government has sanctioned ₹7 crore to the Prayagraj Mela Authority, officials said.

A paying guest scheme is also being started by the state tourism department in urban areas for the common man. According to regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh, along with increasing the accommodation facilities required for tourists in the areas identified in the paying guest scheme, such building owners who have additional rooms available to accommodate tourists will be connected to this service. This will also promote self-employment. “Guidelines have been prepared for this,” she added.