Mahakumbh: Akhadas depart after performing Isht Puja, Purnahuti havan

Akhada sadhus, including Naga ascetics, who had been a major attraction at Mahakumbh 2025 since its commencement on January 13, formally departed from the mela area on Friday. Sadhus of Akhadas leaving mela area of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Friday (HT PHOTO)

As per the tradition, Akhadas do not remain on the Sangam banks after the three Amrit (royal) snans and leave on Dashmi according to the Hindu calendar. Before their departure on the Dashami date of Magh Shukla Paksha (February 7), the sadhus performed all the rituals associated with vacating their camps.

First, the Isht Devs installed under the Dharma Dhwaj for the duration of the Mahakumbh were ceremoniously moved into a room, where the respective Akhadas performed the Purnahuti Havan in front of the deity.

During the Havan, the senior most sadhus donned their Digambar attire (skyclad or without clothes) and then took the Surya Prakash (spear) kept safe inside and moved under the Dharma Dhwaj and loosened the rope. Then they took ‘Surya Prakash’ on foot to the permanent office of their Akhadas. After which, the saints came back to the camps, bathed, wore clothes and completed the ritual of having ‘Kadhi Pakora’ and left Prayagraj. The same scene was witnessed seen in Niranjani, Anand, Juna, Awahan, Agni, Mahanirvani and Atal Akhadas during the day.

At the same time, in Udasin and Nirmal Akhadas also, after traditional worshipping of the deity, the sadhus took down the religious flag and sent the goods to their city offices.

Although the sadhus were disheartened to dismantle their camps, they expressed joy and relief that Mahakumbh 2025 concluded safely, attracting crores of devotees for the sacred Amrit Snan.

Mahant Harigiri, patron of Juna Akhara and general secretary of the top decision-making body of the Hindu monastic orders —Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad— said that the Sanyasi Akhadas will remain in Varanasi till Holi (March 14). After this they will leave for their respective areas. On the other hand, the Vairagi Akhadas will depart for their regions after February 10. Before departing from Prayagraj, the sadhus of all the Akhadas bowed and offered prayers to the Ganga and only then bid farewell, he shared.