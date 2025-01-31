Mahakumbh: Akhara Parishad wants next Amrit Snan as per schedule

Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami is the next big bathing festival for naga sadhus of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad which they want to be conducted as per schedule with no changes in bathing timings. Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami is the next big bathing festival for naga sadhus at the Mahakumbh 2025. (HT file)

The Akhara Parishad said it has conveyed its plan to the mela administration. The Prayagraj administration is expecting arrival of pilgrims in the city from Saturday— two days ahead of Amrit Snan on Monday (February 3).

The mela administration is expecting a turnout of several crore people at Sangam for the next Amrit Snan that will start at around 5 am for various Akharas.

“After consultation with all the Akharas, we have conveyed the mela administration about our decision to go ahead for the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami as per schedule timings allotted to us,” said Ravindra Puri, president, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.

“We are in constant touch with the mela administration that has also assured us that the Amrit Snan will be conducted as per schedule timings,” Puri added.

When asked if there is too much crowd pressure at the Sangam nose on Basant Panchami, will there be any change in timings for the Amrit Snan, Puri said: “The mela administration must control the crowd and streamline movement of people.”

“I am sure the mela administration will conduct the Amrit Snan for Akharas as per schedule on Basant Panchami,” he added. Expressing similar views, Mahant Hari Giri, patron of the Juna Akhara, said: “We want the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami for the Akharas to go as per scheduled time.”

Thirty people had died and 60 suffered injuries during a stampede on Mauni Amavasya on January 29 at Mahakumbh.

Such was the crowd pressure at Sangam nose and on the Akhara route through which naga sadhus reach the river bed to take holy dip in Ganga that the Akhara Parishad had to postpone the Amrit Snan. In view of the January 29 stampede, the state government is not willing to take any chances.

In line with the instructions given by the government, a joint coordination and review meeting of police and administrative zonal/sector officers was held on Friday.

Ashish Kumar Goel, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, presided over the meeting convened to improve traffic movement, security and crowd management system at Mahakumbh. During the meeting, corrective measures for mistakes that led to stampede on January 29 were also discussed.