Mahakumbh: Amid visitors’ rush, police face tough time controlling crowd

As millions of devotees gathered along the sacred Sangam for a holy dip on Paush Purnima on Monday, police personnel deployed in the mela area had a tough time controlling the crowd. In view of the massive crowd for the first bathing festival, a significant police force was deployed across the ghats and key entry and exit points. (HT photo)

Despite around 800 signage installed by the mela administration, it posed a challenge for security men to understand the problems the visitors faced as they belonged to different states and places where Hindi is not spoken much.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Maha Kumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi ensured that security arrangements were fully in place, with all officers deployed a day in advance for smooth operations.

“Police personnel have been instructed to help devotees as they have come from length and breadth of the country and many of them have difficulty in either speaking or understanding Hindi. It is the duty of the police to guide them to make their stay in mela area hassle free” the SSP said.

Police assistance booths have also been set up at all major crossings along both sides of the Ganga, with personnel remaining alert and vigilant.

Police forces were also active on the watch towers at the crossings and kept a close watch on every activity.