Mahakumbh: BNA to arrange theatre festival at Jhunsi

For those visiting the 44-day Mahakumbh Mela, Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA) is arranging a theatre festival in Jhunsi. The festival will include the staging of 30-35 plays by theatre groups from across the country. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This is the first time that the set-up has been arranged by the BNA, in association with the culture department, said Bipin Kumar, director, BNA. “The plays will include Nautankis, Raasleelas, Ramleelas and mythological full-length plays. Artists from Delhi, Bhopal, Mumbai, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Ballia and Kanpur will be staging plays during the festival,” said Kumar.

These plays will be staged in the open so that the crowd visiting Mahakumbh will be able to watch them while moving around the fair. Last time in 2019, the theatre performances were arranged by another organisation.

Among the major themes that will be staged during the festival are – Samudra Manthan, Samudra Gatha, Ganga, Ramayana among others. The plays and groups will undergo final shortlisting in the next few days.

“We had been working for more than a month to shortlist plays and groups for the festival. We are focusing on development and cultural exchange during the festival. The plays from across the country will bring out the culture of the country and at the same time also keep the audience hooked. Traditionally, there used to be plays in all the fairs and festivals and we are taking that legacy forward,” said Kumar.