Mahakumbh effect: Amid footfall surge, barricades pose challenge for Ayodhya traders

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh has brought a huge influx of pilgrims to Ayodhya and resulted in increased business for many traders while also posing challenges to a section of shopkeepers due to the installation of barricades in key areas especially after Mauni Amavasya on January 29. The Ayodhya administration has put up barricades in Ayodhya Dham from Tedhi Bazar to Lata Chowk to control crowd movement. (For Representation)

The Ayodhya administration has put up these barricades in Ayodhya Dham from Tedhi Bazar to Lata Chowk to control crowd movement. The traders say the barricades have put an end to all commercial activities in around 100 shops in Kapilganj, Singh Dwar and Harishchand markets that are in the vicinity of Hanuman Garhi and on route to the Ram temple.

All shops in the Kapilganj and Singh Dwar markets near Hanuman Garhi were closed from Mauni Amavsya on January 29, after the crowd started arriving in Ayodhya from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

After the Mauni Amavasya stampede at the Mahakumbh, the Ayodhya administration was not willing to leave anything to chance. Officials have now said the situation will improve after Mahashivratri on February 26 when the Mahakumbh concludes.

“From Mauni Amavasya onwards, our shops are closed. Due to barricading on Ram Path and Hanuman Garhi, customers are not able to reach our shops. When there is no customer, what is the point in opening the shops?” said Nandlal Gupta, who owns a sweetmeat shop in Kapilganj market near Hanuman Garhi.

“It is after 9pm that we open our shops for some time when the crowd subsides near Hanuman Garhi and the administration gives some relaxation,” Nandllal added. Hanuman Prasad, who sells items required for daily offerings to deities and other religious events, said he is not able to make ends meet now.

“I am a small trader. I sustain my family from the daily income which I get from my shop. From Mauni Amavasya onwards, my shop is closed. No one is willing to address the issue,” Hanuman Prasad said.

“Taking care of pilgrims is good. But the administration must also think about us,” he added. Assuring that he would take up the issue with the local administration, BJP MLA from Ayodhya assembly seat Ved Prakash Gupta said crowd management was necessary but traders should not suffer.

“Barricades cannot be removed. They are necessary to control crowd. The crowd pressure will only subside in Ayodhya after Mahakumbh ends in Prayagraj and Mahashivratri,” said a senior official of the Ayodhya administration.

Breather for locals

Ayodhya mayor Girish Pathi Tripathi on Sunday took up the issue of difficulties faced by traders and locals with the Ayodhya district magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh and senior superintendent of police Raj Karan Nayar.

During the meeting, it was decided that locals will be allowed to commute and cross barricades after showing their Aadhaar cards.

The following important decisions were taken at the meeting:

By showing an Aadhaar card, residents of Ayodhya will be allowed to cross the road or lanes through cuts that have been barricaded. This facility will be available at an interval of every 20 minutes but will not be applicable on Rampath.

Movement with vehicles will be allowed from barriers installed at Deenbandhu Tiraha, Ramghat Chauraha, Vidyakund, Asharfi Bhawan Chauraha and Rajghat.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will make an announcement in this regard through the public address system.

Ambulances will be available at places like Devkali Tiraha, Deenbandhu Tiraha, Teedi Bazaar, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Hanumangarhi, Dashrath Mahal and other designated spots for emergency medical facility.

Facility to cross the Ram Path will be available from Udaya Public School only. Further relaxation will be provided as soon as the crowd of devotees reduces.