Mahakumbh: U.P. CM monitors Basant Panchami Amrit Snan since early hours

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 04, 2025 05:16 AM IST

To ensure that the event remains hassle free, the CM convened a high-level meeting in the war room at his official residence at 3.30 am on Feb 3

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath maintained a watch on the arrangements for Monday’s Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh since Sunday night.

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath monitoring Basant Panchami Snan from his official residence early on Monday. (Sourced)
He received regular updates from DGP Prashant Kumar; principal secretary (home), Sanjay Prasad, and officers of the chief minister’s office over the progress of the festive bathing. Yogi gave necessary directives to the officers for the smooth progress of the bathing.

Reviewing security and logistical preparations for the sacred event, the CM emphasised seamless arrangements, instructing officials to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

He also directed authorities to maintain stringent security at the bathing site and finalise all essential arrangements for the devotees.

Stressing administrative readiness for the grand festival of faith, Yogi placed special focus on security measures and traffic management, ensuring smooth participation of devotees for the holy dip at Sangam.

