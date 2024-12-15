Mahakumbh will play key role in making U.P. trillion-dollar economy: UP dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said Mahakumbh-2025 will play an important role in making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (HT file)

“Prayagraj Mahakumbh will be grand, divine, safe and historic. The mega event will be free from single use plastic. There will be no dirt anywhere. Like in Haridwar, the flow of the Ganga will be clean in Prayagraj too,” he said while addressing the “Hindustan Divine Mahakumbh-2025 Conclave” organised by Hindi daily “Hindustan” here.

“The double engine government has opened the coffers and has made preparations to welcome the devotees at the mega religious fair,” Maurya added. “In 2019, around 24 crore people visited the Ardh Kumbh. This time, it is estimated that 30 to 40 crore devotees will take a dip at the Sangam. We will welcome everyone,” he said.

“Being associated with the Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad, I have been attending the Kumbh and Magh fairs in Prayagraj since 1990. We are inviting all the states for the grand event. U.P. ministers are visiting various states to invite the CMs and governors. People are being invited to take a dip in the Prayagraj Mahahumbh,” the deputy CM said.

“The devotee, who want to come to Prayagraj Mahakumbh from any corner of the country or the world, can visit with ease as the airport of Prayagraj is ready. The work of expansion of the airport is also going on,” Maurya added.

“Shri Ram Van Gaman Marg is ready. After December 20, the road from Lucknow to Prayagraj will look like an expressway and not a national highway. There is also a wide facility of rail connectivity for the Mahakumbh. Now there is also a waterway from Prayagraj to Haldia, West Bengal,” he said.

“Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, we are constantly working to bring the state to the first place in every field. If we do not work for environmental friendliness, we will definitely face a water crisis,” the deputy CM said.

“Between 2017 and 2024, 1.86 billion trees were planted in the state. Since it was the Amrit Kaal of Independence, the PM had called for building Amrit Sarovar across the country,” Maurya said.

“For the conservation water and environment, 66,000 Amrit Sarovars have been built across the country, including 16,900 in U.P. Work has been done to revive small rivers,” he added.

The deputy CM urged people to understand their social responsibility to protect rivers and lakes. He said everyone must cooperate to keep the Ganga clean.