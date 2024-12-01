Mahakumbh-2025: All ongoing road revamps to be completed before PM’s Dec 13 Prayagraj visit

Preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 are being fast-tracked ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Prayagraj to formally inaugurate the mega religious fair on December 13. A newly decked up flyover near the Allahabad high court in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

The fair as per traditions, however, will start only with the traditional bathing festival of Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025 and conclude with the bathing festival of Magh Shivaratri on February 26.

The public works department (PWD) is working to complete key infrastructure projects, including road renovations and the construction of pontoon bridges. So far, 27 roads have been renewed and the remaining one are set to be completed by December 10, say officials aware of the development.

Besides, beautification work on 17 roads is expected to be finished by December 5. Of the 89 total projects assigned to PWD, 60 have already been finished and the remaining ones are slated for completion by December 10.

Chief engineer, PWD, AK Dwivedi said the department has been tasked with renovating 92 roads, out of which 27 have already been completed. “All works are proceeding as planned and the supply of raw materials has been fully completed at all sites,” he added.

The supply of 488 km of checkered plates for the fair area has also been completed. While there was a minor issue with sand, Dwivedi said it would be resolved quickly, allowing the department to stay on track and complete all tasks within the timeframe.

He said the beautification of 17 roads, originally set for completion by December 10, is expected to be finished by December 5. Additionally, renovations on Prayagraj airport road, Rasulabad ghat and Phaphamau-Sahson roads are also nearing completion, along with work on 15 junctions.

In the fair area, PWD is handling six projects, all of which are to be completed by December 10. Out of 83 projects outside the fair area, most have already been completed. The department is reviewing which of these projects will be inaugurated by the PM, with a decision expected soon.