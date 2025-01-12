Mahakumbh-2025 once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday described the Mahakumbh 2025 as a “once-in-a-lifetime event” for those wishing to experience India’s spiritual and cultural grandeur. Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav here, CM Yogi referred to the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as a unique occasion to witness the country’s rich heritage. The CM invited people to take part in the monumental event, which aligns with a rare celestial configuration that happens only once in 144 years. (Sourced)

The CM invited people to take part in the monumental event, which aligns with a rare celestial configuration that happens only once in 144 years. “The Mahakumbh in 2025 is a spiritual awakening that everyone should experience. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse yourself in India’s culture,” he stated. The 45-day event, which begins on January 13 and concludes on February 26, is expected to attract over 400 million pilgrims from around the world.

Encouraging participation in the celebrations, CM Yogi urged devotees to offer khichdi at Baba Gorakhnath during Makar Sankranti and to join the vast gathering on Mauni Amavasya. He also spoke about the combination of spirituality and culture that the Mahakumbh offers.

The CM also praised the organisers of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav, noting that such events are vital for promoting local talent and entrepreneurship. “A nation’s strength lies in its cultural roots, and festivals like this provide a platform for local farmers, artisans, and artists to thrive,” he said.

Additionally, CM Yogi presented the Gorakhpur Ratna Awards to five distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions in various fields: KC Sen for theatre arts, Raju Singh for agricultural entrepreneurship, Shagun Kumari for her international achievements in tennis, Dr BB Tripathi for advancements in medicine, and Dr. Sahil Mehfooz for contributions to science.