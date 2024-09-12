Mahakumbh-2025: Round-the-year laser show at Prayagraj Boat Club now

PRAYAGRAJ As part of the efforts to develop Prayagraj from tourism point of view ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025, now a laser show will attract pilgrims and tourists throughout the year at the Boat Club here on the Yamuna Bank Road. Prayagraj Boat Club. (HT file)

For this, the state government approved a budget of over ₹21.85 crore on Wednesday, said district officials aware of the development. Out of it, the first instalment of ₹8 crore has also been released, they added. Besides, another ₹11.22 crore has also been approved to enhance the beauty of Naini Yamuna Bridge.

A proposal for laser show at the Boat Club was sent by Prayagraj Mela Authority recently to the state government. The proposed laser show at the Boat Club will be based on the importance of Mahakumbh and Magh Melas besides Prayagraj as well as on Akharas and religious as well as cultural heritage of the state.

Till now, laser shows were organised during Magh and Kumbh fairs only. These shows used to be discontinued after the fairs.

“The first instalment has been released for laser show at the Boat Club and facade lighting on Naini Bridge. These works will be started immediately. They will be important in promoting tourism in Prayagraj,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari.

These works have been handed over to Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited. Before the Mahakumbh, laser shows will begin and will be conducted here throughout the year. This laser show will be closed only during flood when the Ganga and the Yamuna are in spate during the monsoons i.e. July, August and September so that the equipment installed does not get damaged.

Out of the approved budget of over ₹11.22 crore, the state government has also released the first installment of ₹4 crore for facade lighting and beautification of Naini Bridge. Work will start with this amount immediately after the rains stop. After getting approval from the governor on both the proposals, a government order has also been issued with regard to the works, the officials said.

The proposed laser water show will be the longest in terms of length to get organised in the state. This show will be organised across a length of 60 metres.

Earlier, the water laser shows launched on river waves in other cities of the state, include 30 metres in Kashi and Ayodhya besides 25 metres in Chitrakoot, officials shared.

The show in Prayagraj will be organised at the Boat Club between the new and old bridges on the Yamuna river. Currently, there is a plan to organise four shows of 25 minutes each every day. Its height will be 50 feet.