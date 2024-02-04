Mahakumbh-2025: Thematic lighting to welcome visitors to mega fair

Attractive thematic streetlighting in the shape of different motifs like a ‘bow and arrow’ and a ‘kalash’ (traditional pitcher) at main roads and key traffic intersections will welcome visitors to the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025. A thematic streetlight. (For Representation)

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already begun efforts in this regard by inviting an ‘expression of interest’ from interested firms. A presentation from short-listed nine firms has already taken place before the municipal commissioner while another round of presentation is all set to take place before the Kumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand on February 6 during which the motifs etc found will get finalised, say officials aware of the developments.

A list of eight key roads has also been finalised as part of which these thematic streetlighting, facade lighting, 3D illuminated walls, light sculptures, waterfalls with lights as well as decorative high masts would be put up along a length of 30 km on these roads.

The eight roads include those connecting Prayagraj with Varanasi, Mirzapur, Kanpur and Lucknow besides the Mahatma Gandhi Marg and Arail within the city limits, officials say.

Prayagraj municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg said the motifs could also get installed on lampposts while others would be installed higher so that they are visible from a considerable distance. Each street would sport a particular motif, he added.

Chief engineer (lighting) Sanjay Katiyar said once the motifs and the distance on each road is decided upon, further action would be initiated. The plan is to have trees on main routes leading to Sangam also decorated with strings of attractive and colourful lights.

The Prayagraj Development Authority and the tourism department would together also put up facade lighting on important intersections, buildings and monuments of Sangam city. A total of nine roads of the city would also get new streetlights and poles with plans to put up 15,000 additional streetlights to make the city roads better lit.