Mahakumbh-25: GRP to ensure safety on tracks through awareness

Prashant Kumar, director general of police (DGP), inaugurated a public awareness campaign regarding the safety of railway tracks and railway passengers at the Police Headquarters on Friday, by handing over posters, banners and stickers to constable Rohit Kumar and lady constable Aarti Pal.

The DGP said that these posters, banners and stickers should be put up at places easily visible to passengers at railway stations, platforms, trains and circulating areas.

“For the first time in the country, a comprehensive public awareness campaign was launched for the safety of railway tracks and rail passengers. Indian Railways is the lifeline of the nation. Uttar Pradesh has the busiest railway network. The length of the railway track in Uttar Pradesh is about 16,000 km and about 3,031 trains ply every day,” said the DGP in a press note.

He further added that Mahakumbh-2025 will be organised in a grand way, in which crores of devotees will travel by train. “Railways will operate more than 1,000 special trains from different states of the country for the movement of devotees in Mahakumbh-2025. In such a situation, the safety of the railway track and the safe and pleasant journey of railway passengers is a very challenging task for the GRP,” the DGP said.

The posters will have slogans, while photographs displayed banners and stickers with messages.

Through this campaign, criminal and sabotage incidents in trains will be effectively controlled and comfortable and safe rail journeys will be possible.

Additional director general of police, railways was present on this occasion.