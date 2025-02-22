Menu Explore
Mahakumbh: 34 social media accounts face action for spreading fake news

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 22, 2025 09:10 PM IST

“Police confirmed the video was unrelated to Prayagraj, and refuted the claims on social media. Cases have been registered against the identified accounts, and legal action has been initiated,” said SSP (Kumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi.

Police have registered cases against 34 social media accounts for spreading false information by linking an old train fire incident in Bangladesh to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

FIRs have been registered against a total of 171 social media accounts in 12 cases regarding Mahakumbh Mela 2025 so far (Sourced)
FIRs have been registered against a total of 171 social media accounts in 12 cases regarding Mahakumbh Mela 2025 so far (Sourced)

During routine social media monitoring, authorities found that on February 22, a video of the 2022 fire in Bangladesh’s Parbat Express train was falsely circulated with claims that “300 people died in a train fire on February 14, 2025, while travelling to Mahakumbh.”

"Police confirmed the video was unrelated to Prayagraj, and refuted the claims on social media. Cases have been registered against the identified accounts, and legal action has been initiated," said SSP (Kumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi.

Action on 171 social media accounts so far

FIRs have been registered against a total of 171 social media accounts in 12 cases regarding Mahakumbh Mela 2025 so far. Mahakumbh Police has said that strict action will continue against those spreading rumours. Police have urged devotees to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid circulating unverified claims.

