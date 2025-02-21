Maha Kumbh: 40% attendees women, more young groups visiting independently: Study

The ongoing Mahakumbh-2025 is witnessing a growing presence of women, reflecting their increasing engagement in religious and social spheres. A research team from the Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute (GBPSSI) is studying this evolving trend and has made preliminary observations on changing participation patterns. Women at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (File Photo)

Led by institute director professor Badri Narayan and associate professor Archana Singh, the 17-member team is stationed at various entry points and bathing ghats, interacting with attendees to understand their perspectives. Their initial findings suggest that women comprise over 40% of the attendees, with a notable presence of those aged 18-35, particularly from urban areas.

A key trend observed is the rise of women-only groups visiting the Mahakumbh independently. According to Archana Singh, this shift points to greater access to education, increased confidence, and evolving societal norms. Unlike past, women now take a more active role in religious exploration beyond traditional household rituals.

Researchers have also noted that a secure environment encourages more women to travel freely and participate in religious activities.

Neha Rai, a senior fellow in the research team, shared that religious institutions and spiritual leaders are showing a more inclusive approach, leading to a welcoming space for female devotees.

“The way women are engaging in religious discourse and spiritual practices shows a shift in participation patterns. More women are actively seeking knowledge and interacting with saints and religious leaders,” said researcher Preeti Yadav.