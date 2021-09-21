Mahant Giri death: Disciple Anand Giri booked for abetment of suicide, arrested

PRAYAGRAJ Anand Giri, disciple of late Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of the influential Hindu seer.

Taken into custody from Haridwar after the death of ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri, Anand Giri was arrested by the Prayagraj police after long hours of questioning.

An FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was lodged against Mahant Narendra Giri’s disciple Anand Giri at Georgetown police station on the complaint of sewadar Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj, said Prem Prakash, ADG (zone) Prayagraj.

The FIR was based on the purported suicide note found in Mahant Narendra Giri’s room. As per this note, the Mahant had accused Anand Giri, Bade Hanuman temple priest Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari of harassing him, said police.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team was constituted to probe into the death of ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room at Baghambari Gaddi Math on Monday. The 18-member SIT will be headed by circle officer, Colonelganj, Ajeet Singh Chauhan and comprise circle officer, Daraganj, Astha Jaiswal along with members of the Prayagraj Crime Branch team. The team will probe into the allegations made by the Mahant against his disciples including Anand Giri.

SSP (Prayagraj) Sarvshrestha Tripathi said the SIT will question the accused besides conducting investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. “Statements of sewadars and disciples at the math will be recorded and these will be part of investigations,” he added.

“Anand Giri is under arrest while the other people detained in this connection are being questioned,” said ADG (zone) Prem Prakash. He was kept at Prayagraj police Lines where no one was allowed to meet him.

The police scanned Mahant Narendra Giri’s mobile phone and found a video of him. In the video reportedly shot before his death, Narendra Giri had repeated the same things which he mentioned in the purported suicide note.

In the purported suicide note, which went viral on social media a day after his death, Mahant Narendra Giri also admitted that he had attempted suicide on September 13 but withdrew at the last minute. The note also mentioned his will on the akhada, his successor and his instructions to disciples, said police.

‘Anand Giri may release tampered video’

In the purported suicide note found by the police, Mahant Narendra Giri also apprehended that his disciple Anand Giri may soon release a tampered video of him with a woman to defame him. “I have received information that Anand Giri will release a fake video to defame me. It is better to die than being defamed in the society in which I have lived with dignity. I have lost courage and committing suicide,” stated Mahant Narendra Giri in the note.