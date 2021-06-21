Mahoba first UP district with zero active Covid-19 cases, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that Mahoba had become the first among the 75 Uttar Pradesh districts with zero active Covid cases (in the second wave of the pandemic).

He said if the district did not report any new case during the week, it would be rewarded. The chief minister also announced that religious places would open during the weekend closure in the state but would not allow more than five persons inside at a time.

“The achievement of Mahoba is motivational for all the other districts in the state. Mahoba did not report any active Covid cases today. All the active cases that were there have recovered. The credit for this goes to the public representatives in the district, health workers, frontline workers, monitoring committees, local administration, and the residents of the district. The state government will reward the district if it does not report any new case during the week,” the chief minister said at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting.

He asked the district authorities to continue aggressive testing, adding that they should not lower their guard.

Eighteen districts did not report any new infection cases on Sunday while 52 districts reported fresh cases in single digit, he added.

“In the past 24 hours, 213 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from across the state. During the same period, a total of 478 patients recovered. The Covid recovery rate is now 98.5% in the state while the positivity rate is a mere 0.1%. Currently, the state has a total of 4,163 active cases of which 2,542 are in home isolation. So far (since March last year) a total of 16.78 lakh people recovered from Covid,” he said.

With Covid cases declining steadily in UP but rising fast in some other states, there was a need to be alert all the time, he said.

“So, step up vigil at the railway stations, bus stations, airports and test all those who enter the state from these points,” he said to the officials concerned.

He also said it was necessary to keep the industrial units running, give free movement to workers and labourers. The police should be sensitive in dealing with people and must not allow crowds to gather anywhere, he added.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “mahabhiyan” (mega campaign) of vaccination began on Monday as the central government would supply vaccines free of cost to inoculate the 18+ age group also.

“The state now has 7661 vaccination centres and we need to further increase vaccination centres across the state. Make people aware of the merits of getting vaccinated so that the maximum number of people could be inoculated as soon as possible. So far, the state has administered 2.56 crore vaccine doses and the state aims to give 10 lakh jabs each day from July 1,” he said.