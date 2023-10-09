Main accused, driver held for doctor’s murder in Sultanpur

LUCKNOW The Sultanpur police on Monday arrested two persons in the brutal murder of a doctor about a fortnight ago, including the main accused carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000. The duo was identified as Ajay Narayan Singh and his driver Deepak Singh, said officials. Dr Tripathi had purchased a land parcel from Ajay Narayan Singh. The accused was demanding more money and not giving possession of the land to the doctor, said police. (Pic for representation)

Before the arrest of these two accused, two others - Jagdish Narayan Singh (father of the prime accused) and Vijay Narayan Singh - had already been arrested, Somen Burma, SP. The SHO of Sultanpur kotwali police station Ramashish Upadhyay was suspended over the incident on September 25.

Dr Ghanshyam Tripathi, 56, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Kotwali Nagar and working at the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre in Sultanpur, was allegedly thrashed by the main accused and his men over a land dispute on September 23, leading to his death.

Dr Tripathi had purchased a land parcel from Ajay Narayan Singh. The accused was demanding more money and not giving possession of the land to the doctor, said police.

According to Sultanpur district magistrate Jasjeet Kaur, government land worth ₹4 crore had been freed from the illegal possession of Ajay Narain Singh and his family members.

The post-mortem report revealed that Tewari was beaten with rods and canes following which he suffered five fractures in his hands and leg. Besides, a deep injury was found in the feet apparently caused when Ajai Narain Singh allegedly drilled it with some sharp object. Input from agency

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON