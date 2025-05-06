Main accused in Agra jeweller’s murder gunned down in police encounter

The main accused in the murder of a jeweller in Agra was gunned down in an encounter with police within four days of the incident. His brother has been arrested, but another suspect who was driving the motorcycle at the time of crime is yet to be nabbed, authorities said on Tuesday. Police officials at the site of encounter in Agra on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Commissioner of police Deepak Kumar said that on Tuesday morning, the main accused, identified as Aman, attempted to snatch the pistol of a police officer and opened fire. The police fired in retaliation and the accused was injured. Aman was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, Kumar said.

“Aman was involved in an incident of robbery and murder at Balaji Jewellers near Kargil crossing in Agra on May 2. The jeweller, Yogesh Chaudhary, was shot dead by the accused while fleeing the crime scene. Aman had fired at the jeweller and his brother Sumit was with him, while Farooq was driving the motorcycle on which they fled the crime scene,” the commissioner said.

“Nine teams were constituted under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP), city, Sonam Kumar. Footage from about 1000 CCTV cameras was scanned to identify the accused, who were found to be residents of Jagdishpura area of Agra,” the commissioner said.

“Sumit has been arrested while the hunt is on for Farooq who is absconding. Looted jewellery has been recovered and necessary compliance for the encounter killing is being ensured. Family members of Aman have been informed,” Kumar said.

“ACPs Aditya and Vinayak Bhosle, with SHO (Sikandra) Neeraj Kumar, and SHO (Tajganj) Jasvir Singh did a good job. The police team has been rewarded with ₹25,000 and a recommendation has been made to the DGP office for honouring the officials,” the commissioner said.

The jeweller was shot dead in broad daylight near his shop close to Agra’s Kargil crossing within Sikandra police station limits on May 2. The accused held a sales girl at gun-point and collected ornaments but came across the jeweller as they got out. He was shot dead by the accused who fled the scene on a bike.