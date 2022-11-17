Mainstream education: Jamiat Ulema to start open schooling for madrasa students

GORAKHPUR: To enable madrasa students pursue mainstream education, Jamiat Ulema is all set to start open schooling to provide secondary level education to them.

General secretary of Jamiat Ulema Mufti Motiur Rahman said on Thursday that an important meeting of madrasa heads of eastern Uttar Pradesh was held in Mau on Wednesday and he had been given the charge to start the system in all districts of Gorakhpur division. Over 200 madrasa heads and Muslim clerics from various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh took part in the meeting, he added. .

He said the Jamiat, in collaboration with the National Institute of Open Schooling, had taken the initiative to impart contemporary and secular education. A new era in traditional madrasa education system would start, he said, adding that unnecessary intervention in religious education system would be checked and madrasa students with the right modern education and knowledge of technology would prove to be more useful for society.

Mufti Motiur Rahman said the Jamiat Ulema would also constitute a youth club at tehsil level to improve youths’ behaviour and to ensure they did not squander time on other useless activities. Such clubs would prevent students from taking up bad habits and would organise programmes for peace and help of needy people, he added.