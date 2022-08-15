Mainstream political parties in Uttar Pradesh aim for public connect with patriotic plank

With Uttar Pradesh drenched in the spirit of patriotism for Independence Day, nearly all the mainstream political parties in the state are either involved in some campaign with patriotic overtones to establish a public connect or busy extending their support to such initiatives.

To compete with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s high-voltage Tiranga Yatra, Har GharTiranga and social media campaigns, the main opposition Samajwadi Party, too, tasked the cadres to hoist flag at each home across the state from August 9.

Not to be outdone, the Congress, struggling to regain its foothold in the most populous state, has embarked on a “Bharat Jodo Campaign” as part of which its cadre would be travelling across the state to tell the people about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has already extended its support to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The Aam Aadmi Party has, apart from distributing the tricolour, announced a mass recital of “Jana Gana Mana”, the national anthem, on the eve of 75 years of Independence.

Political observers feel the participation of political parties in Independence Day events makes for good optics though at the core is a desire to connect with the common man through the patriotic plank.

“The 75-year celebration of India’s Independence provides all the parties with a ready-made opportunity for people connect. The BJP is the ruling party and has been quick to announce a series of high voltage campaigns and now the opposition is playing catch-up,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political observer.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of ensuring distribution of more than four crore national flags. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is also ensuring distribution of national flags in his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP’s campaign isn’t limited to distributing flags and Tiranga Yatras.

The party has also announced cleanliness campaigns in and around the statues and memorials of great personalities.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are participating in campaigns to give a push to Har Ghar Tiranga.

BJP national president JP Nadda was in Meerut and Union minister Smriti Irani participated in a bike rally in her Amethi Lok Sabha constituency for a similar reason on Saturday.

“It’s not BJP’s campaign. The celebrations on the completion of 75 years of India’s independence are for all. Still, I wonder why, despite having announced his participation in the Har Ghar Tiranaga campaign, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ji is suffering from a sense of unease,” said deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

“It’s the Tiranga spirit all the way, across the country,” said urban development minister AK Sharma.

The opposition isn’t amused. “We had been taking out Tiranga Yatras since the last one year and due to which cases were slapped on me. Tiranga in hand, we will expose the BJP,” said AAP MP and U.P. coordinator Sanjay Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON