Maintain status quo on FI Hosp demolition till Feb 1: HC to LDA

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday stayed the demolition of the FI Hospital building in Hussainganj by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) till February 1. HT Image

A single judge bench of justice Abdul Moin ordered the LDA to maintain status quo on the petition of Farzana Siraj.

The FI Hospital and its adjoining FI Tower belong to realtor Monis Iqbal and his brother Siraj Iqbal. It was built without an approved map, according to Gaynendra Varma LDA additional secretary.

The LDA took up the demolition of the hospital building again on Monday morning. On January 5, it had to stop the exercise midway after the high court granted a stay on it. However, the building had been damaged beyond use by the time the high court intervened.

Realtor was arrested in December

Monis Iqbal, 52, director of FI Builders, was arrested in December last year by the Qaiserbagh police team from near Amir-ud-Daula Public Library after an FIR was registered against him. Monis, his brother Siraj and their aide Michel Paul had got the eight-storey FI Tower and the FI Hospital constructed in Hussainganj.