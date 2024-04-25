Major fire in restaurant due to AC compressor blast

PRAYAGRAJ: A massive fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant at Mayo Hall crossing in Civil Lines on Wednesday afternoon following an explosion in an AC compressor. The incident also caused panic among dozens of students studying in a coaching centre located in the same building. The building on fire . (HT)

As soon as smoke reached the classrooms, the alarm started ringing and the students rushed out in panic. Within no time the flames spread and reached the second floor from the ground floor . It took firefighters almost two hours to bring the fire under control with the help of four fire tenders. However, there was no loss of life, nor was anyone hurt but goods worth lakhs were burnt, informed fire department officials.

As per reports, Rudraksh Building in Civil Lines has a a pizza outlet on the ground floor. A coaching institute also runs on the upper floor of the same building. Suddenly a fire broke out in the kitchen of the restaurant on Wednesday afternoon. The fire took a huge form within a few moments. As soon as the flames reached the upper floors where plywood and other items were kept , the flames became fierce. Smoke started coming out from all sides of the building.

As the fire started towards the back of the building, the students studying at the coaching institute managed to get out from the front. Some students also climbed the roof and came down from the neighbouring building. Meanwhile, the firemen with four fire tenders also reached the spot and managed to douse the flames after a struggle of two hours.

There is a private hospital located just next to Rudraksh Building. When the flames started spreading, the doctors and staff of the hospital also panicked. Dr Ashok Tripathi said that the situation had become gruesome due to the massive fire in the adjacent building which did not have adequate arrangement for fire fighting. As soon as the fire broke out, he along with the help of his staff prevented the fire from spreading further that could endanger lives of hospital staff and serious patients.

Chief fire officer RK Pandey said that so far, it was believed that the fire may have occurred due to a blast in the AC compressor. “The incident is being investigated and it is being ascertained as to how many gas cylinders were there at the site. However, no gas cylinder exploded during the fire. The fire was brought under control with the help of four fire tenders,” he said.