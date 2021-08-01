Major rivers in spate in Uttar Pradesh, 78 villages marooned

Relief operations underway, disaster management teams in action

: Around 78 villages in the north-western parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) have been cut off from their respective district headquarters due to the rising river levels following heavy rains over the past few days.

Most of these villages fall in Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, parts of Rampur, Pilibhit and areas of Lakhimpur on Nepal border.

“In the Moradabad region, at least 35 villages have been cut off due to flooding of connecting roads. Some villages in Thakurdwar, Kanth and Bilari have been affected largely due to increase of water levels of the Ram Ganga, which flows through the district,” Shailendra Kumar, district magistrate Moradabad, said.

Likewise, the rise in the level of the Sharda river, which passes through parts of Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, has caused flooding in surrounding low-lying areas, officials said.

In Pilibhit, about 14 villages located in the north and east of the district have been cut off from the district headquarters and nearly 28 villages have been affected in Lakhimpur Kheri district, officials said.

The districts are yet to compile the damage caused by the flooding. However, flood water has submerged large swathes of farmland along with standing paddy crop and sugarcane in many districts, officials said.

Several hectares of land near riverbanks have also eroded due to strong flow of water, officials said.

“We have set up around 35 flood relief posts in the areas susceptible to flooding. These posts are coordinating with the district administration to provide relief to people in affected villages,” said Pulkit Khare, district magistrate, Pilibhit.

The district administrations have also set up relief camps where inhabitants are provided food, shelter and medical care.

“Teams of the State Disaster Management Authority have also been pressed into action to conduct relief operations. The teams are working in tandem with other departments,” Khare said.

Rivers flowing over the danger mark

Updates from the Flood Management Information System Centre (FMISC) revealed that four major rivers, The Ganga, Ram Ganga, Sharda and Kuawno were flowing close to the danger mark on Saturday.

The Sharda in Palia, Lakhimpur was flowing 0.3 metres above the danger mark while the Ghaghra and the Ram Ganga were flowing 0.5 metres and 0.4 metres above danger mark in Barabanki and Moradabad, respectively.