‘Making UP a healthy state our priority’

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has said “taking care of the health of each citizen is our concern and to make UP a ‘healthy state’ is our priority.”
“Doctors should focus on serving patients. No doctor should do such work that maligns the image of the department,” said the health minister while addressing a gathering of government doctors at an event organised by the Provincial Medical Services’ Association (PMSA) to welcome Pathak here on Sunday.
On the occasion, he also paid tribute at the memorial built at PMSA Bhavan in the memory of the doctors who died in the line of duty during the pandemic. Addressing the event, president, PMSA Dr Sachin Vaish said, “Doctors are doing their best for the well-being of people but they need better work environment and issues that hinder their performance should be solved.”
General secretary, PMSA, Dr Amit Singh said, “A lot of doctors have lost their lives during the Covid pandemic and the loss is irreparable.” Doctors said they were ready to deliver their best and improve the output at the hospitals but demanded better working conditions. “Doctors have given their best and will continue to improve. We just need support to work better,” said Dr Vaish. Director general, medical health, UP, Dr Ved Vrat Singh gave the vote of thanks.
213 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, two deaths
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 213 new Covid cases and two deaths among Covid positive patients on Sunday, according to the data from the state health department. “In all 1,13,162 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Till now, UP has tested 11,06,04,323 covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 2072892 Covid cases and 23505 deaths.
Fadnavis questions Navneet’s overnight jail stay, Sena says ruckus ‘sponsored’ by BJP
Mumbai After the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi for the way Navneet was arrested and kept in the police station. On the other hand, Shiv Sena alleged that the 'drama' was sponsored by the BJP.
Pune district collector orders self govt institutions to prepare flood mitigation plans
PUNE The district collectors' office has issued directions to all local self-governing institutions to prepare a draft plan for mitigating flood inundation crisis by mapping all the flood-prone areas of the district. The district collector has also issued directions to conduct audits of old structures in the region. The directions come in the wake of the India Meteorological Department forecasting sound rainfall during the forthcoming monsoon season.
UP Board copies’ evaluation: Examinees to get full marks for out of course questions
UP Board's high school and intermediate examinees of 2022 can look forward to bagging extra marks as a bonus, courtesy errors or questions asked in the exams from the 30 percent syllabus curtailed this time owing to the pandemic. The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students, which started at 271 evaluation centres spread across the state on April 23, will conclude on May 5.
Rlys to remove illegal encroachments near Talegaon station
PUNE Coming down hard on illegal encroachments on railway-owned land, the Pune railway division has sent out notices to 64 illegal encroachments on railway land near the Talegaon railway station. As per the information given by the Pune railway division, there are illegal encroachments by 63 persons near the Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research which is close to the Talegaon railway station.
