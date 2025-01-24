Malihabad case: Lucknow police file chargesheet just 96 hours after murders

The Lucknow police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the Malihabad double murder case, in which the victims, a woman, Geeta and her 6-year-old daughter, were brutally killed by a distant relative who hit them with a stick and slit their throats. The accused Vikas Kanaujia, a resident of Ishapur of Malihabad was arrested on January 18, 2025, and sent to jail. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Deputy commissioner of Police west Vishwajeet Srivastava, stated that after arresting the main accused Vikas Kanaujia and gathering evidence, the police presented the chargesheet in the fast-track court within 96 hours.

The incident occurred on the night of January 15 and 16, 2025, in Malihabad area of ​​Lucknow. Siddhnath Kanaujia, 60, a resident of Rahimabad, informed the police that an unknown person brutally murdered his daughter and granddaughter by beating them with a stick and slitting their throats. Consequently, a murder case was registered under Section 103 (1) BNS.

The accused Vikas Kanaujia, a resident of Ishapur of Malihabad was arrested on January 18, 2025, and sent to jail. After gathering evidence and proof against him, section 238/311 of the BNS was added to the investigation.

On Saturday, the police disclosed that the double murders were the result of a one-sided affection by the accused, Vikas Kumar, who resided just a few meters from the woman’s house. The two had developed a relationship around five years ago, during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020.

According to the police, Vikas planned the crime after the woman distanced herself from him, sensing his intentions and ceasing communicating. Upset by the lack of communication, Vikas hatched the plan on the night of the murder. He entered Geeta’s house by climbing an electric pole and rattled kitchen utensils to make her open the door. He then attacked her with a cane, causing fatal injuries, and killed her daughter by slitting her throat with a knife. Afterward, he collected her jewellery and some cash before disappearing from the scene.