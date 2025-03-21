Malihabad murder: Victim was at bus stn for 2 hrs; suspicious people also spotted in CCTV footage

LUCKNOW The 32-year-old woman found dead in Malihabad was seen in and around the bus station for nearly 2 hours, between 11:30pm on Tuesday and 1:26am on Wednesday, shows the CCTV footage of the place. The auto rickshaw that ferried the woman captured on camera. (Sourced)

“The victim can be seen from multiple cameras around the station, from the time she alighted the bus until 1:26am,” said NK Verma, ARM (management), Alambagh bus terminal.

According to the timeline established by the victim’s phone records, she alighted from the bus shortly past 11pm, a time at which the frequency of buses from the station is particularly low. According to assistant regional manager, Alambagh bus station, Rajesh Singh, “As one of the busiest bus stations in the city, Alambagh station sees around 450-500 buses every day.

The volume of buses is low between 11pm and 1am, with a maximum of four to six buses per hour, he added.

Verma said, “The police saw the entire footage, and have taken relevant screenshots and recordings. There is footage of the woman outside the gates and in the parking area, apparently alone. It appeared that some suspicious people were also spotted nearby. She was last spotted at around 1:26pm,” he shared.

The Alambagh bus terminal is equipped with 35 CCTV cameras, which helped chart her movements for two hours. “The Alambagh bus terminal police chowki has been set up here specifically for security around this area. There is a pink booth as well, a few feet away from the station,” Verma said. He asserted that any crime in this area comes under the jurisdiction of the police post here,

Additionally, the Shalimar Group, which was responsible for the renovation and construction of the Alambagh bus terminal, also provides third-party contracted security for within the bus station, where security personnel and a security in-charge are meant to be present 24x7.

Ritesh Srivastav, Shalimar Group representative in-charge of the Alambagh project, shared that four security personnel are posted within the station at all times, along with a supervisor who oversees the mall and bus terminal. “Within the bus terminal, our four security personnel are always vigilant and have been instructed to step in when they see any suspicious activity or report it to the police. Besides, a supervisor and other office-bearers from our team are usually present till 7 or 8pm every day,” he said.