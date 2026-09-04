Indian PR industry estimated to contribute $545 billion in economic impact: Ipsos

The Indian public relations industry is estimated to contribute around US$545 billion in economic impact annually through brand awareness, reputation management and crisis mitigation, according to a white paper released by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) at PRana 2026. PRCAI unveiled the Ipsos white paper on the economic impact of public relations in India at PRana 2026 in Gurugram.

The Ipsos White Paper: The Economic Impact of Public Relations in India was unveiled at PRCAI’s annual Brand India Reputation Summit, held at The Leela, Gurugram, on September 2. The report estimates that the Indian PR industry recorded revenues of ₹3,230 crore (US$340 million) in FY2026.

The findings suggest that public relations contributes to business value through three key areas: sustaining revenue through brand awareness, managing corporate reputation and reducing potential losses during crises.i

Reputation management accounts for the largest share

According to the white paper, brand awareness contributes an estimated US$220 billion towards revenue sustainability and growth. Reputation management is estimated to account for around US$265 billion, while crisis mitigation is linked to approximately US$60 billion in economic value.

The report identifies reputation management as the largest of the three areas. It draws on investor-relations research suggesting that around 28% of investor decision-making is influenced by a company’s reputation. The study estimates the PR-driven impact of reputation management at approximately US$265 billion against India’s listed market capitalisation of around US$4.5 trillion to US$4.75 trillion.

For crisis management, the white paper analyses more than 90 major crisis events over the past decade, covering incidents such as brand backlash, product safety failures, operational disruptions, governance and financial misconduct, and cyber incidents. It estimates annual value at risk at approximately US$60 billion.

PRana 2026 explores India’s reputation story

PRana 2026, themed India Inside: Shaping Reputation From Within, brought together more than 15 speakers from business, culture, governance, technology and sport. The summit was attended by around 250 senior leaders, including members of the CXO community and communication professionals.