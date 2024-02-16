Man arrested with four time bombs in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

MEERUT/LUCKNOW The Meerut unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man from Muzaffarnagar on Friday morning and recovered four time bombs from his possession. He was identified as Javed Ahmad, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, an expert in making bombs using material collected from local markets, said officials. Javed made the bombs on the direction of a woman, Imrana, of Shamli district, after receiving an advance of ₹ 10,000 of the total ₹ 50,000 that she promised to pay him at the time of delivery,said officials. (Pic for representation)

Sleuths arrested him from near Kali River after a tip-off by informers and recovered four bombs kept in a shoe box from his bag. The Bomb Disposal Squad arrived from Meerut defused the bombs and a case under Explosives Act was registered against the accused at the Muzaffarnagar Kotwali.

Javed made the bombs on the direction of a woman, Imrana, of Shamli district, after receiving an advance of ₹10,000 of the total ₹50,000 that she promised to pay him at the time of delivery, stated the press communique of STF. Imrana is wife of one Azad, a resident of Bantikheda village under Babri police station limits of Shamli.

Javed told the police that his job was to make bombs and Imrana might know where these were to be used. The police were now looking for the woman to know about her network and what they were planning to do with these bombs.

STF ADG Amitabh Yash said Javed Ahmad had been manufacturing bombs on demand for many years. The matter was reported to Intelligence Bureau and Anti-Terrorism Squad officials.

Officials said the accused revealed that he assembled the bombs using normal glucose bottles bought from hospitals, gunpowder sourced from his uncle Mohd Arshi, who is into cracker manufacturing, small iron balls from bicycle repair shops and timers from a watch shop where he worked for some time.

Javed told police that he learnt how to make gunpowder from his uncle, and thereafter learnt about timer/other advanced devices through YouTube and other social media platforms.