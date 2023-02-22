Man beaten to death at residence, 2 held

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly brutally assaulting their 22-year-old friend, one Anup Kumar Sharma, to death at the latter’s residence in Gorakhpur the night before.

The two accused, Shani Singh and Mudit Pandey, went to meet Sharma, who had returned to the city from Mumbai only four days ago, to demand money from him, the SP-city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said. After a brief heated exchange of words, around six men assaulted Sharma with hockey sticks and iron rods, resulting in his death at the scene, the cop added.

Despite a complaint regarding the incident was lodged with the police by the victim’s parents, no immediate action was taken, allegedly. Meanwhile, a video of the crime, reportedly shot by a neighbour, went viral on social media. .

Taking notice of video, ADG Zone Akhil Kumar on Tuesday carried out an inspection and directed police personnel to arrest the accused. On seeing the ADG, women of the locality registered a complaint that the locality had become a centre of unsocial elements.

The SP said the two accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested even as the police were searching for the remaining accused.