Man beaten to death by brother over property dispute in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar

A man, along with his wife, allegedly killed his elder brother over a property dispute in the Khargapur area of Gomti Nagar on Monday night, said police on Tuesday. The couple allegedly demanded a share of the family home. When Ramdev refused, the argument escalated into violence. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Ramdev, a resident of Khargapur. According to police and family members, Ramdev had gone out around 8:30 pm to buy vegetables when he was confronted near the Panchayat Bhawan by his younger brother Monu and Monu’s wife, Seema.

The couple allegedly demanded a share of the family home. When Ramdev refused, the argument escalated into violence. According to police, Monu struck his brother multiple times with a bamboo stick. Even after Ramdev collapsed, the accused reportedly climbed onto his chest and continued kicking him repeatedly.

Seeing the assault, locals gathered at the scene, following which the accused couple fled. A village youth informed Ramdev’s son, Jitesh, over the phone. Family members rushed to the scene and, with the help of passers-by, rushed the critically injured man to a nearby hospital. He was later transferred to Lohia Institute, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Family members alleged that Ramdev had been struck on the face and chest, and that blood was flowing from his mouth and ears by the time they reached him.

Station house officer (SHO) of Gomti Nagar Extension, Sudhir Awasthi, stated that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. “A complaint has been lodged by the victim’s family. Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and ongoing investigation,” he added. Police are currently searching for the accused couple, who have been booked in connection with the murder.