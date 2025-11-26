Man beaten to death in Ambedkarnagar village, case registered against three of family

: A 35-year-old man was brutally beaten to death in an Ambedkarnagar village on Sunday night, confirmed senior police officials here on Tuesday. (Pic for representation only)

They said the accused allegedly tied his hands and legs, thrashed him with sticks and rods, and even stomped on his chest.The incident came to light on Tuesday after a video of the assault surfaced on social media platforms after which the police lodged an FIR of murder against a couple and their son.

According to local police, the deceased was identified as Vipul Singh alias Ankur (35) and the incident happened in Palai Kalyanpur village under the Summanpur police station area on Sunday night. They said Vipul worked in Punjab and had returned home only a few days before the incident.

Vipul’s uncle, Vansh Bahadur Singh, alleged the accused had a conflict with Vipul in the market, after which he was picked up and beaten to death. He said Vipul was dragged from the roadside and taken to their house, where he was beaten to death. He said Vipul left home around 5pm on November 23 saying that he was visiting his grandmother. Singh further claimed that the accused are influential and have a criminal background.

The family of the deceased also alleged that they were not informed about Vipul’s condition or death for nearly 24 hours. They said they learnt on Monday afternoon that he had been admitted to the hospital, only to discover later that his body was lying in the mortuary.

Meanwhile, Summanpur police station incharge, Dinesh Kumar Singh said the two conflicting narratives have emerged regarding the incident. He said the family of the accused Ramteerath claimed that Vipul forcibly entered their house in an inebriated state around 11 pm on Sunday when his 19-year-old daughter allegedly spotted him, raised an alarm, and the family caught hold of him. He said Ramteerath, his wife, and son allegedly tied him up and beat him severely, leading to his death.

The police station incharges said the police team arrived after receiving a call from a villager and rushed the unconscious man to the hospital, where he later died. He said the police have registered a murder case against three accused — Ramteerath, his wife, and their son Atul on the complaint of the victim’s uncle. He said the accused have fled the village, and efforts are underway to trace them. He said further investigation is ongoing in the matter.

Vipul is survived by his father Ram Sakal Singh, mother Soni, a sister and a younger brother.