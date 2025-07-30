Man beaten to death in front of sister; one held, five on the run

At least six individuals allegedly beat a 32-year-old man to death in the presence of his sister in the wee hours of Tuesday in a village under the Rahimabad police station limits of this district, police said. The house of one of the suspects that was found locked (Sourced)

The attackers, three of whom were women, allegedly barged into a house in Bakhuri and attacked Aman Dixit with a sharp object and a brick even as Aman’s sister pleaded with them to spare him, police added. While one of the suspects was in police custody, the others were found to be absconding and their houses locked.

Police suspected that a property dispute could be the reason for the murder.

“The deceased was identified as Aman Dixit, 32, son of Sushil Dixit. Police have sent the body for post-mortem, and a forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene. A police team is working to arrest the remaining accused,” said additional DCP (North) Jitendra Kumar Dubey.

He added a case under section 103 (2) (murder) of the BNS had been registered against six individuals, namely Pankaj, Manju Dixit, Neeraj Dixit, Sapna Dixit, Kalpana Dixit and Vimlesh Dixit.

Aman’s sister Radhika claimed the six attackers entered the house with a few other individuals. “As soon as they entered the house, they attacked Aman with bricks and sticks,” she told media persons.

The house where the attack took place is reportedly owned by brothers Madan Dixit, Manuva Dixit and Aman’s father Sushil. After Madan’s passing, Sushil had been looking after the house. One of the suspects, Pankaj Dixit of the same village alleged wanted to occupy the house.

Radhika said she and her brother had been threatened several times in the past.