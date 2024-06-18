Man bludgeons wife with pressure cooker, attempts suicide

A man murdered his wife on Monday by hitting her with a pressure cooker allegedly after a dispute. Later, the man tried to attempt suicide but was unsuccessful. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The mutilated body of the woman, identified as Ayushi Mishra, 20, was found by the police at their house in PM Awas Yojna under the Sushant Golf City police station area,” said Shashank Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, South.

“The reason for the killing is said to be a heated argument between Nitin Mishra, 30, and his wife,” said Singh, adding that the couple got married only a year ago.

According to the police, after killing his wife, the man tried to give up his life at a railway track but was left injured in the process. When the police quizzed the man, he told police about the murder. Later, the police admitted the man to hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

When the police reached the house, they found the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood with her face bashed in.

Reportedly, Nitin Mishra, 30, originally from Sitapur, works as an accountant in a real estate firm. He lived with his wife, a nurse at a private hospital, on rent. Police investigation has revealed that there were frequent fights between the husband and wife.

Police said that after killing his wife, Nitin closed the door of the house and then reached the railway track near Dhaudhan Kheda. As soon as he tried to jump in front of the train, people informed the GRP. The GRP saved him, but he suffered injuries in his limbs.