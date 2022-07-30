Man convicted under POCSO Act absconds from Etah court; search on
Two days after a man convicted under POCSO Act absconded from Etah court on Thursday where he was produced for trial, cops were yet to trace him even as a police staff (court moharrir) escorting the accused has been placed under suspension for negligence, a senior official said.
Etah SSP Uday Shankar Singh said the incident took place on Thursday when Kuldeep alias Tipu (32) was bought to a local court for hearing. The court held him guilty and set Friday as date for pronouncing the quantum of punishment.
“After the court convicted Kuldeep, the court moharrir went inside the chamber of judicial officer to get the signature on the order. Kuldeep was made to wait at the witness box without any security. He took advantage of the situation and escaped. The matter was not known immediately but when the lapse came to knowledge of senior officials, a case was lodged against Tipu and court moharrir Rakesh Kumar Singh. Rakesh was also placed under suspension for negligence on Friday,” the SSP said.
He said police teams, including a SWAT team, have been constituted for arrest of the absconding accused.
Tipu was booked under POCSO Act in 2014 at Jainthra police station of Etah for luring a minor girl and sexual assault. Police had filed a charge sheet and court had fixed July 28 for order in the case.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics