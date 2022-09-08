Man held for damaging idols at Hanuman temple in Old Lucknow

letters@htlive.com

LUCKNOW A man was arrested for allegedly vandalising two idols at the Hanuman temple on the banks of river Gomti in Chowk area here in an inebriated state, said police on Thursday.

In his complaint to the police, the temple priest alleged that Taufeeq Ahmed, 23, who was in an inebriated state, reached the temple on Wednesday evening and damaged idols of Lord Hanuman, Shani Dev and a religious flag. Locals caught the man and handed him over to the cops.

Police force was deployed on the temple premises after the arrest. In the medical report, the accused was found to be drunk while other investigations were on in the matter, said S Chinappa, Lucknow DCP (west) in a video statement.

“The case is being investigated from all perspectives with the help of various investigation agencies. After the probe, stern action will be taken against the accused,” added the DCP.

The incident occurred between 7 and 7:30pm. After entering the temple, the man asked the priest to apply vermilion on his forehead.

Temple priest Amar Kumar Mishra said: “He even tried to touch the idols in Ram Darbar and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The man vandalised Lord Shani’s idol with a rod-like thing and proceeded towards Lord Hanuman’s idol holding a flag. He broke the idol’s hands and attempted to destroy the flag.”

“Initially, the accused referred to himself as Shiva/Shivam. But we called the police, after which he was taken into custody,” said one of the temple’s trustees.

After the incident, Hindu Sangathan members began congregating at the temple site and the saffron flag on the temple premises was lowered in protest.

.