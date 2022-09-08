Man held for damaging idols at Hanuman temple in Old Lucknow
The priest alleged that Taufeeq Ahmed, 23, who was in an inebriated state, reached the temple and damaged idols of Lord Hanuman, Shani Dev and a religious flag
letters@htlive.com
LUCKNOW A man was arrested for allegedly vandalising two idols at the Hanuman temple on the banks of river Gomti in Chowk area here in an inebriated state, said police on Thursday.
In his complaint to the police, the temple priest alleged that Taufeeq Ahmed, 23, who was in an inebriated state, reached the temple on Wednesday evening and damaged idols of Lord Hanuman, Shani Dev and a religious flag. Locals caught the man and handed him over to the cops.
Police force was deployed on the temple premises after the arrest. In the medical report, the accused was found to be drunk while other investigations were on in the matter, said S Chinappa, Lucknow DCP (west) in a video statement.
“The case is being investigated from all perspectives with the help of various investigation agencies. After the probe, stern action will be taken against the accused,” added the DCP.
The incident occurred between 7 and 7:30pm. After entering the temple, the man asked the priest to apply vermilion on his forehead.
Temple priest Amar Kumar Mishra said: “He even tried to touch the idols in Ram Darbar and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The man vandalised Lord Shani’s idol with a rod-like thing and proceeded towards Lord Hanuman’s idol holding a flag. He broke the idol’s hands and attempted to destroy the flag.”
“Initially, the accused referred to himself as Shiva/Shivam. But we called the police, after which he was taken into custody,” said one of the temple’s trustees.
After the incident, Hindu Sangathan members began congregating at the temple site and the saffron flag on the temple premises was lowered in protest.
.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics