Man held for duping defence staff in fake plot deals in Lucknow

A 46-year-old man accused of defrauding over 100 people, including Army and paramilitary personnel, by selling them fake plots in Lucknow, was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP-STF) and Lucknow Police. The accused cheated over 100 people with 30 FIRs registered in Lucknow, was arrested by a joint team of STF and Lucknow Police. (Sourced)

“The accused, Pramod Kumar Upadhyay, is wanted in multiple real estate fraud cases. He has cheated more than 100 people, with at least 30 FIRs registered across different police stations in Lucknow,” DCP South Nipun Agarwal said. He added that the accused specifically targeted personnel from the Army and paramilitary forces. “Because of their duty constraints, most buyers could inspect the land only once or twice. Taking advantage, the accused would get disputed or fake plots registered in their names,” he added.

Upadhyay, who had been evading arrest for several months, was wanted in connection with over 30 fraud cases linked to Infra Vision Pvt Ltd, a real estate company that allegedly defrauded buyers through false promises and illegal land registrations.

A case was registered against him at the Mohanlalganj police station under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation), officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by additional superintendent of police (STF) Lal Pratap Singh arrested Upadhyay near Jyotinagar turn around 5:10 pm on June 15.

The STF was informed that Upadhyay would be visiting his now-defunct office near Kanha Upvan in Mohanlalganj to retrieve some documents. He was taken into custody before he could access the premises.

During interrogation, Upadhyay revealed that the company was originally floated by his elder brother, Vinod Kumar Upadhyay and their father, Haridwar Upadhyay.

According to the STF, the accused posed as representatives of a reputable real estate firm and allegedly lured hundreds of buyers with offers of prime plots at attractive rates. Many of the transactions were later found to be fake; the land was either disputed, did not exist, or was never legally owned by the company.

Officials said the accused specifically targeted individuals who were unable to make frequent site visits, making it difficult for them to verify the land’s authenticity. When victims began raising concerns, they were given false assurances of refunds.

In many cases, the plots mentioned in the registered documents either didn’t exist or were never owned by Infra Vision Pvt. Ltd., leaving buyers with neither land possession nor refunds. The proceeds from the fraudulent activities were reportedly invested in properties located in Khalilabad, Pratapgarh, and Raxaul (Bihar).

Following the exposure of the scam, the company’s offices in Aashiyana and Kanha Upvan were shut down, and Upadhyay went underground to avoid arrest.