Man held for hitting biker, dragging bike for a km in Lucknow

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hitting a bike while driving a car and then dragging it for around a kilometre while playing loud music in Sushant Golf City area in Uttar Pradesh capital on Wednesday night, police said. The arrest was made on Thursday. (For Representation)

The incident occurred around 9:45pm on Wednesday when a speeding car hit a motorcyclist on Shaheed Path and dragged the two-wheeler for nearly a kilometre, they added.

According to the FIR filed by victim Rajnesh Kumar, a resident of Dharauli Sanandana in Sitapur district, he was riding his motorcycle when the accused Mohd Amir, 32, allegedly rammed into him with his car having a Lucknow number.

“While Rajnesh fell on the road due to the collision and suffered injuries, his motorcycle got stuck in the car’s bumper. Shockingly, the accused continued driving for approximately 1 km, dragging the motorcycle along and causing it severe damage,” said Sushant Golf City SHO Anjani Kumar Mishra.

“The car was later recovered and the accused, Mohd Amir, a resident of room number 15, K.D. Singh Babu Stadium, Hazratganj, was arrested on Thursday,” he added. During interrogation, Amir told police he was playing loud music at high volume in the car and was unaware that the collision had occurred.

“A case has been registered under sections 281, 125(A), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with Sushant Golf City police station,” the SHO said adding that the accused had been sent to judicial custody while further legal proceedings were underway.