Man held for stealing valuables from sealed house in Lucknow

Man held for stealing valuables from sealed house in Lucknow

Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:09 PM IST

Kuldeep Rawat had stolen several silver idols of Lord Ganesh, Goddess Laxmi, and many other household items from the deceased’s house which remains closed

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow police arrested a 24-year-old man from the Cantt area for allegedly breaking into the house of Bihar’s history-sheeter, late Virendra Thakur, alias Gorakh Thakur, on Saturday. The man had decamped with valuables worth lakhs, including many silver idols, the police said in a press release.

According to the release, Kuldeep Rawat had stolen several silver idols of Lord Ganesh, Goddess Laxmi, and many other household items from the deceased’s house which remains closed.

The Lucknow police apprehended Rawat from his house in the Sharda Nagar near Nilmatha bazar on a tip-off. His house is in the vicinity of Virendra Takhur’s house.

“Rawat was planning to sell the items. After the information was received from the informer, police immediately went to his house and nabbed him. He has been booked under sections of 457, 380 and 41 IPC,” the release read.

“Rawat had allegedly broken into the house of Thakur recently and decamped with several valuables including 3 silver Ganesh idols, 3 Lakshmi idols and 1 silver plate. The accused also took away the household items such as stabilizer, blower, washing machine, CCTV cameras, gas cylinders among others which have been found in his possession, the release from the police read.

“Rawat is a habitual offender and has around four cases to his name. The man has even been to jail in the past,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP, Lucknow Central.

Saturday, January 21, 2023
