Man kills girlfriend in U.P’s Jaunpur, packs body in bag, held after head shave ritual

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his 23-year-old girlfriend after a dispute at her rented house near Machhali Shahar stand in Jaunpur on February 25. He then packed her body in a suitcase, loaded it onto an autorickshaw, and abandoned it near a hospital before fleeing to Varanasi, police said. After the incident, Vishal shaved his head, bathed in the Ganga, and returned home. (Sourced)

The woman, identified as Ananya Sahni from Moodadev Tehri village in Varanasi, was found dead in a suitcase near Wajidpur Tiraha under the Kotwali police station area on February 24. Investigation led to the arrest of Vishal Sahni, a resident of the same village, on Saturday.

According to additional superintendent of police (City) Arvind Kumar Verma, Ananya and Vishal were in a relationship since 2019. However, she was married a year ago under family pressure but later left her husband’s home. She had been working at a mall in Jaunpur in recent months.

On February 25, Vishal visited Ananya’s house, where a heated argument broke out. Police said Anya struck Vishal with a slipper, following which he allegedly attacked her with a spade, leading to her death. He then tied her feet and head with a rope, placed her body in a suitcase, and dumped it near Kamala Hospital at 10:34 am.

After the incident, Vishal shaved his head, bathed in the Ganga, and returned home. He was caught while trying to flee to Kerala from Jaunpur Junction on February 28. He has been sent to jail, and further investigation is underway, police said.