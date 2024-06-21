Man kills self after seeing ailing wife writhe in pain

LUCKNOW: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 35-year-old man committed suicide after he could not bear the emotional distress of seeing his wife crying in pain at a city hospital on Friday. The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. (Sourced)

As per reports, the deceased admitted his wife, who had been ill for about five months, to a hospital near Buddheshwar Crossing after doctors found her condition to be serious. His family members said his wife had a pulmonary disease that caused abnormal fluid collection in the extravascular space of her lungs.

On Friday around 5 a.m., the man from Mallawan in Hardoi district, was found hanging from the railing in the hospital’s toilet with a noose made from a gamcha (scarf) tied around his neck. When the hospital staff saw this, they panicked and called the police. The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. Later police also informed the family about the incident.

“In the CCTV footage from the hospital, the man was seen strolling outside late at night. He approached the toilet, made a noose out of a gamcha (scarf), but then walked away. He returned after a while and stayed there for a long time before leaving again. On his third visit to the railing, he hanged himself,” said SHO, Para, BK Verma.

“He loved her very much. He used to get restless whenever his wife screamed in pain; however, he seemed normal to me when we talked last night,” said deceased’s brother.