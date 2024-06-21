 Man kills self after seeing ailing wife writhe in pain - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man kills self after seeing ailing wife writhe in pain

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2024 05:28 AM IST

On Friday around 5 a.m., the man from Mallawan in Hardoi district, was found hanging from the railing in the hospital’s toilet with a noose made from a gamcha (scarf) tied around his neck.

LUCKNOW: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 35-year-old man committed suicide after he could not bear the emotional distress of seeing his wife crying in pain at a city hospital on Friday.

The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. (Sourced)
The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. (Sourced)

As per reports, the deceased admitted his wife, who had been ill for about five months, to a hospital near Buddheshwar Crossing after doctors found her condition to be serious. His family members said his wife had a pulmonary disease that caused abnormal fluid collection in the extravascular space of her lungs.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On Friday around 5 a.m., the man from Mallawan in Hardoi district, was found hanging from the railing in the hospital’s toilet with a noose made from a gamcha (scarf) tied around his neck. When the hospital staff saw this, they panicked and called the police. The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. Later police also informed the family about the incident.

“In the CCTV footage from the hospital, the man was seen strolling outside late at night. He approached the toilet, made a noose out of a gamcha (scarf), but then walked away. He returned after a while and stayed there for a long time before leaving again. On his third visit to the railing, he hanged himself,” said SHO, Para, BK Verma.

“He loved her very much. He used to get restless whenever his wife screamed in pain; however, he seemed normal to me when we talked last night,” said deceased’s brother.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Man kills self after seeing ailing wife writhe in pain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On