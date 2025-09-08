Man stabbed to death during Ganesh Visarjan Yatra in Meerut

A 24-year-old salesman was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of 10-12 intoxicated men during a Ganesh Visarjan procession near the Ganga canal in Sardhana, Meerut, late Saturday night, police said. Two suspects have been arrested, and raids are on to nab others. (For representation)

The victim, identified as Bobby Gautam of Takiyakait Mohalla, worked at a local clothing showroom. Described by friends as helpful and responsible, he was trying to maintain order during the procession organised by his close friend Aman Gupta when the incident occurred.

Police said personal enmity appeared to be the motive. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashutosh Kumar named the prime suspects as Shekhar, son of Virendra, and Abhishek, son of Kallu -- both from Begmabad village. “The dispute seems to have arisen from an earlier altercation in the day,” he said. Two suspects have been arrested, and raids are on to nab others. A viral video is also being analysed for leads.

According to eyewitnesses, the trouble began when a group of drunk men disrupted the procession, which had started from Ramlila Maidan. Bobby tried to drive them away, leading to a scuffle and threats. As the procession neared the Ganga canal, the group returned in larger numbers, fired shots in the air, and created panic. Amid the chaos, they surrounded Bobby and stabbed him repeatedly.

He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival due to multiple stab wounds and blood loss.

Based on his family’s complaint, a case was registered at Sardhana police station. Relatives alleged that police ignored the earlier daytime altercation and demanded action. Reports said two constables were present in the procession but failed to prevent the killing.

“The police knew about the fight but did nothing serious,” a family member said.

“He was only trying to help, but they came back armed and vengeful,” Bobby’s friend Aman Gupta added.