Man tries to set self, family ablaze; cops foil immolation bid

LUCKNOW A man attempted immolation along with his family members in front of Vidhan Bhavan on Friday, alleging that a false case of murder was filed against him. But Raj Kamal Rawat, 35, and his family members, natives of Kanta village in Nigohan area of Lucknow, were saved due to the “alertness” of cops. They were taken to the Hazratganj police station for questioning and the man was booked under Section 226 of the BNS, said police. The man alleged that even after coming out of jail, he and his family were being harassed by rivals in the village, they said. (Pic for representation)

“The anti-suicide squad and the police took appropriate action in time due to which the family was saved,” said DCP (central) Raveena Tyagi.

Rawat, who was out on bail four days ago on medical grounds, alleged that a false case was filed against him by one Shahenshah and others. He alleged that even after coming out of jail, he and his family were being harassed by rivals in the village, they said.

The man had arrived at the spot along with his wife Neelu Kumari, 27, and three children - Jiya, 6, Rudransh, 3, and Jiyanshi, 8 months. He was carrying 2.5 litres of petrol in a 5 litre container. However, as soon as he tried to pour it, the police intervened, and stopped the immolation bid.

The police said a land dispute occurred between Rawat and one Shahenshah of the same village. Shahenshah was shot outside his house on September 11, 2024. Shahenshah named Rawat and said he had shot him and his wife was with him.

“During investigation, it was found that a case was registered against Raj Kamal in Nigohan police station under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS,” said Lucknow police in a statement.

“Shahenshah was shot outside his house on September 11, after which he was admitted to the ICU of the Trauma Centre, where he gave a statement that Raj kamal and his wife committed the crime. Raj Kamal was arrested and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered. There was a land dispute between Shahenshah and Rajkamal,” added police’s statement.