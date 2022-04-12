Man wanted for firing at girl in her house in Agra arrested
The Agra police on Monday arrested an accused, who was wanted for attacking a girl inside her house on April 1 after she spurned his marriage proposal.
“The accused-- Luv Gurjar alas Dev alias Bittu alias Nehru-- was allegedly upset after the girl denied his marriage proposal. He struck the girl on her head and then fired twice at her. One of the bullets struck in the stomach of the girl. The girl was rushed to hospital and has recovered now,” said SSP/DIG Agra SK Singh.
He said based on the confession of Luv Gurjar two of his associates-- Suraj Baghel and Raghu Thakur-- were also arrested on Tuesday.
The officer said police had registered a named FIR at Itimad-ud-daula police station against the accused on April 1.
Singh said a pistol used in firing was recovered from location revealed by accused.
-
IMFL took the fizz out of other alcoholic drinks in 2021-22
The cup of Bacchus is overflowing, at least when it comes to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The sales of IMFL have shown the healthiest growth in 2021-22 compared to other types of liquor like beer and country liquor. The changed drinking patterns during the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein people avoided chilled beverages like beer in favour of various types of IMFL like whisky, rum and brandy, have also solidified over time.
-
State will ask Centre about Kirit Somaiya’s whereabouts: HM Dilip Walse-Patil
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that the state government will ask the Centre to check the whereabouts of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya who is booked for allegedly misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The home minister also criticised Somaiya for not facing the action.
-
BDS students of IMS-BHU demand increase in MDS seats
Around 100 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) students of faculty of dental sciences, IMS-BHU on Tuesday went on strike for about four hours demanding increase in number of seats in MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) course at the faculty and a state-of-the-art library. They said if their demands were not met within a week, they would go on indefinite strike.
-
Rising prices of fuel and other services affecting wedding preparations in Prayagraj
Because of the hike, the families gearing up to host weddings have to now pay an amount of anything from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh more as compared to what they would have paid last year. The guest house owners are not asking for more money owing to already agreed prices for services but they themselves are incurring the loss because of the sudden price rice of various commodities in the last two months.
-
Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh’s son joins JD(U)
Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday inducted in its fold Ajeet Singh, younger son of opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal's state president Jagdanand Singh, along with several other leaders at an event organised at the party's state office in Patna. Ajeet Singh was with the RJD till recently but announced his plans to switch sides a few days ago.
