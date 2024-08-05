Maneka’s plea against Sultanpur MP’s election: Allahabad HC reserves order on maintainability

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday reserved its order on the maintainability of the petition filed by former BJP MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi challenging the election of Samajwadi Party MP Rambhual Nishad. Former BJP MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi had filed the plea on July 27. (For Representation)

Nishad’s election was challenged on the grounds of not disclosing all the pending criminal cases against him at the time of filing his nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The single-judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy after hearing the petitioner’s counsel Sidharth Luthra, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, through video conferencing reserved its order.

In the petition filed on July 27, Gandhi pointed out that out of 12 criminal cases, Nishad only mentioned eight in the election affidavit and also concealed the fact that in four of these he had been charge sheeted.

The court raised a query to the petitioner’s counsel as to why the filing of the petition was delayed as limitation for filing the election petition is 45 days after completion of the election. In his reply, the counsel for the petitioner referred to various rulings on the point of delay.