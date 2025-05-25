Mango ‘Kavach’: Butter paper brings better harvest, but leaves pockets bitter

Standing under the shade of his mango-laden trees in Malihabad here, Upendra Kumar Singh inspects the green-gold fruits wrapped in neat paper covers. The orchard hums with quiet confidence. “These bags are my ‘Kavach’ (shield),” he says, gently lifting a mango protected inside a butter paper bag or fruit bag. “Ever since I started using them, I haven’t worried about pests or bad weather.” Less than 1% of UP’s mango growers use fruit protection bags as high costs and labour demands hinder wider adoption. (Sourced)

In a year when infestations have plagued mango orchards across Uttar Pradesh, Singh’s harvest looks promising. He is among a small group of farmers, less than 1% across the state, who use butter paper bagging to protect their fruits. The practice, though effective, has not gained traction widely, mainly due to cost.

While thousands of farmers across Uttar Pradesh struggle with pest infestations and unpredictable weather, Singh remains calm. His solution? A simple, ₹2 paper bag wrapped around each mango. This method, known as butter paper bagging or ‘Kavach’, has turned into a lifeline for a handful of farmers, but its cost is proving to be a bitter barrier for many.

According to the Uttar Pradesh horticulture department, while the state has nearly 3 lakh mango growers, just over 2,000 have adopted the butter paper bags. Singh, also the general secretary of the Awadh Mango Producer Horticulture Committee, began using makeshift brown paper bags before the proper ones were available. Today, he uses the specially designed Kavach bags, being promoted by ICAR-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH) in Lucknow.

Mango growers across UP are battling two destructive pests this season, the fruit borer and the semi-looper, that have severely affected varieties like Dussehri and Chausa. “My orchard saw severe losses this year,” said Md Qamar, another farmer from Malihabad. “It’s impossible for small farmers to cover every mango when each bag costs ₹2.”

Apart from the cost of the bag, an additional 50 to 75 paise goes into manually tying each one. For large orchards, the expenses multiply quickly. “I have spoken to mandi officials and the Commissioner, urging for subsidies,” said Insram Ali, president of the All India Mango Growers’ Association. “The results of bagging are excellent. But without financial support, it’s out of reach for most.”

Ali is hopeful that a decision on subsidy support will come soon.

Doubling income, but few takers

According to ICAR-CISH director T Damodaran, the returns from bagged mangoes far outweigh the input costs. “Bagged mangoes can fetch twice the profit. For every tonne of bagged mangoes, farmers can earn an additional ₹15,000 to ₹20,000. For premium quality, this goes up to ₹30,000.”

Yet adoption remains low. The challenge lies not just in awareness but also in affordability. To address this, a Kavach manufacturing unit has been set up on Kursi Road in Lucknow under ICAR-CISH incubation, he informed.

The factory is operated by Meta Agri Tech Pvt Ltd, led by Sujit Singh, and Mayank Singh. “Our machine can make 2.5 to 4.5 bags per minute. We have already supplied over 50 lakh bags to farmers in Lucknow, Unnao, Sitapur, Hardoi, and more,” said Sujit. “We aim to reach farmers in the Chausa belt of West UP and the Langda region of Varanasi.”

However, the cost remains high due to the raw material, a special Kaolin-coated paper, being imported from Taiwan and Japan. “If it were available in India, the price would come down,” said Singh.

According to Damodaran, “These bags act as a shield against pests, sunburn, dust, and sudden storms. This year’s pest outbreak could have been avoided if more farmers had used Kavach.”

Despite clear benefits, the high upfront cost keeps most farmers away. “The quality difference is visible,” said Singh. “But unless the cost drops or subsidy comes in, it will remain a choice for a few.”

In the orchards of Malihabad, Singh looks at his ripening fruits. They glisten inside their protective covers, safe, healthy, and ready for the market. For now, the Kavach remains both a shield and a challenge.