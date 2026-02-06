Manjha menace continues in Lucknow, leaves retd Armyman injured

LUCKNOW Less than 24 hours after a nylon manjha cut deep into a man’s neck, killing him in Bazar Khala, another incident involving the banned kite string was reported on Thursday, this time leaving a retired Army personnel critically injured in the Gomti Nagar Extension area. The man lost balance and fell on the road along with his scooter, bleeding profusely and writhing in pain for several minutes. (Pic for representation)

According to reports, the victim, Brijesh Rai, a resident of Saryu Nagar in Arjunganj, was returning home on his scooter when the manjha got entangled around his face on Shaheed Path in the afternoon. He lost balance and fell on the road along with his scooter, bleeding profusely and writhing in pain for several minutes. The string slit through his jaw and face, causing deep injuries.

Passersby alerted the police, who rushed him to the Command Hospital for treatment. Doctors said Rai sustained deep facial and jaw injuries and required around 30 stitches. After primary treatment, he was discharged from the hospital later.

The victim is currently employed at Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute in Sushant Golf City. He was heading home from work when the incident occurred.

Sudheer Awasthi, SHO, Gomti Nagar extension, however said that no complaint had been received so far at the police station.